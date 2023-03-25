Schroder chipped in 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 116-111 win over the Thunder.

Schroder moved into the starting lineup Friday with D'Angelo Russell out due to a hip injury, and the former came up big in a game with significant implications on the Western Conference playoff picture. Schroder finished with his highest point total in two weeks, and he did much of that damage late in the contest, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. The veteran point guard is a major part of the Lakers' rotation even as a reserve, but he could see his fantasy value increase further if Russell needs to miss additional time.