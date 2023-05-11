Schroder totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to Golden State in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Schroder continues to play a pivotal role for the Lakers despite coming off the bench, logging 29 minutes in the loss. The coaching staff has opted to go away from Jarred Vanderbilt of late, choosing instead to run with guys like Schroder and Lonnie Walker. The series will now head back to Los Angeles for Game 6, and should the Lakers emerge victorious, they will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face either the Nuggets or the Suns.