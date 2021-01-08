Schroder recorded six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Spurs.

Thursday marked Schroder's worst performance of the season. It was his first time scoring in single digits and also his first time dishing fewer than three assists. He should have an easier time against the Bulls on Friday, as Chicago has the sixth-worst defensive rating (114.2).