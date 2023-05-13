Schroder will move into the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Warriors on Friday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Jarred Vanderbilt will be moving to the bench, so the Lakers are going with a much smaller lineup Friday evening. An adjustment isn't a big surprise, as the Warriors have already committed to small ball and have been turning to Gary Payton quite a bit.
