Schroder will come off the bench for Game 2 versus the Nuggets on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
A lineup change was expected for Thursday night and this one isn't a huge surprise. With Jarred Vanderbilt entering the starting five, the Lakers suddenly have another defensive presence to slow down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
