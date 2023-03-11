Schroder will move to the bench Friday against Toronto, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is back from a six-game absence, so this move isn't a surprise. With Austin Reaves thriving as the sixth man in Los Angeles, Schroder's fantasy value could take a big hit.
