Schroder (Achilles) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's play-in game against Minnesota, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Schroder missed his team's final two contests of the regular season while dealing with an Achilles injury, but he'll be ready to roll for the play-in game. He averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 18 March appearances.