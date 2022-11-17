Schroder (thumb) will be available for Friday's game against the Pistons, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Schroder's debut comes at a good time for the Lakers, with Max Christie (COVID-19 protocols) out and both LeBron James (groin) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) questionable Friday. Although Schroder's exact role in the backcourt remains to be seen, he isn't expected to be under many restrictions due to the nature of his injury. His return will likely cut into the workload of Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn.