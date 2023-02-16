Schroder will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Coach Darvin Ham hinted at switching up the first five Wednesday and will send Schroder to the reserves to be the second unit's primary ball handler. Although he will likely see fewer minutes in the contest, Schroder should be in line for a higher usage rate and more facilitation opportunities.
