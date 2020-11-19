The Lakers announced the acquisition of Schroder from the Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and the draft rights of Jaden McDaniels, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The trade has been agreed upon since Sunday morning, but the deal is now finalized with the selection of McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, who was ultimately sent to the Timberwolves. Schroder is poised to work as Los Angeles' No. 3 option on offense after averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent on three-point attempts during the 2019-20 season for Oklahoma City.