Schroder delivered 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, a rebound, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

The Lakers didn't have LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf), and this result in Schroder posting a season-high 20 shots from the field while also scoring a season-best 28 points. Expect Schroder to see a slight uptick in his numbers across the board if both Davis and James are forced to miss more games.