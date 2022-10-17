Schroder (thumb) will be sidelined for three-to-four weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to address a ligament injury in his thumb, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The hits are already starting to come for a Lakers team that's extremely thin on reliable depth behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With Schroder sidelined for the first few weeks of the regular season, Los Angeles will lean heavily on Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook, whose ultimate role is yet to be determined. Schroder signed with the Lakers in September after splitting last season between Boston and Houston. Across 64 total appearances, Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 34.4 percent from deep.