Schroder (calf) won't play Sunday against the Raptors due the league's health and safety protocols, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was considered probable with the calf issue, but he's now unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear how long Schroder will be sidelined, but he also figures to be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against Denver.
