Schroder (ankle) will not place in Friday's exhibition game against the Suns, Eric Williams of Sports Illustrated reports.
Schroder is nursing a sprained ankle, so the Lakers are unsurprisingly erring on the side of caution here. He will have several more days to recover before the regular season tips off Tuesday against the Clippers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will get the start Friday in his absence.
