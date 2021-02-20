Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) will miss the Lakers' next three games, Saturday against the Heat, Monday against the Wizards and Wednesday against the Jazz, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
It's not clear if Schroder will return after the next three games or if he could miss more time. While he's sidelined, Wesley Matthews is a strong candidate to remain in the starting five, while Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker could see more minutes as well.
