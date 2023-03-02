Schroder chipped in 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Thunder.

Schroder appeared to injure his left ankle in the first quarter, but the veteran point guard was able to stay in the game. He had a quiet first half before perking up considerably after halftime, scoring 22 points over the final two periods to finish with a team-high 26. His offense was much-needed in a critical game in the Lakers' push for a playoff spot with each of LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (ankle) sitting out. This was Schroder's first time hitting the 20-point threshold since he scored 26 against the Warriors on Feb. 11.