Schroder (thumb) recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3PT) and two assists across 15 minutes in Friday's 128-121 win over the Pistons.

Schroder made his season debut Friday after he had been sidelined for the first month of the season while recovering from thumb surgery. Though he didn't enter the contest with any reported minute restriction, Schroder came off the bench and struggled to make an impact during his limited time on the court. Schroder's role could grow as he gets back into the swing of things, but it's unclear if head coach Darvin Ham has any visions of the veteran point guard replacing the struggling Patrick Beverley in the starting five.