Schroder had 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in Sunday's win over the Warriors.

The Lakers essentially had the game wrapped up by halftime, but Schroder still played a team-high 25 minutes in his second game back following a four-game absence. He wasn't able to convert from beyond the arc, but Schroder worked his way to the line seven times and has now attempted 24 free throws over his last three appearances.