Schroder tallied 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Schroder hoisted more shots than any other Laker on Wednesday, but he was able to convert only six of his 18 field-goal tries. Still, it was the point guard's ninth straight game with double-figure scoring, including six straight since LeBron James went down with an ankle injury March 20. Overall this season, Schroder is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.