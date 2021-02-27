Schroder (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) recorded 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes Friday in the Lakers' 102-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

After missing four games while he was embedded in the league's health and safety protocols, Schroder stepped back into the starting five Friday and showed no signs of rust. Now that he's back in the fold, Schroder should benefit from an uptick in usage in the short term with Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) out through the All-Star break, and perhaps longer. In the seven games he's played in which Davis has sat out this season, Schroder has averaged 17.4 points per contest.