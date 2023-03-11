Schroder provided 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over the Raptors.

Schroder returned to a reserve role Friday with D'Angelo Russell back in action, but that didn't prevent him from putting up a standout stat line. Schroder actually logged two more minutes than Russell in the contest and finished second on the team (behind Russell) in both scoring and assists. For good measure, Schroder made his presence felt on the defensive end, recording a team-high four thefts, tying his best mark of the campaign. It remains to be seen if Russell's return will eventually cut into Schroder's production, but Friday's contest showed that it is possible for both players to play a major role in the Lakers' game plan.