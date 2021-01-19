Schroder registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to Golden State on Monday.

Schroder nearly matched the shot attempts of superstar teammates LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) -- both players went 6-for-16 from the field -- and easily paced Los Angeles with 25 points in the loss. The effort was third time this season Schroder has surpassed 20 points, and he has been relatively consistent by scoring in double figures in all but two games during the campaign. It's safe to say that the veteran has had no trouble fitting in with the reigning champions as he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 31 minutes per game.