Schroder finished Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Warriors with 26 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

In the aftermath of the trade deadline, the backcourt tandem of Schroder and D'Angelo Russell figures to be the way forward for the Lakers. Schroder posted his fourth-highest scoring total of the season alongside his new teammate, and with Russell's efficacy as a ball distributor, Schroder's off-the-ball opportunities are likely to increase. Saturday's win erased most doubts about Schroder's usage amid the recent influx of talent.