Schroder closed Monday's 130-104 loss to the Suns with 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes.

Schroder led his team in scoring on a night his team was without LeBron James (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot), but it wasn't nearly enough in a 130-104 blowout loss. His best play took place in the second quarter, when he shot 4-for-5 from the field, 1-for-1 from downtown and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line while also adding an assist and a rebound. Schroder is now averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 16 contests this season.