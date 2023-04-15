Schroder is dealing with right Achilles soreness but has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Schroder was given Friday off and returned to Saturday's practice, and while he is not at 100 percent, he shouldn't have problems featuring in the season opener. Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.