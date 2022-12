Schroder (foot) is probable for Friday's game against Atlanta, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Schroder continues to deal with a sore left foot, but it appears likely that he'll be able to play through the issue once again Friday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.