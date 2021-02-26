Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is probable for Friday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Schroder is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last four games while in the league's health and safety protocols. The team has sorely missed the starting point guard, so he should be in line for a somewhat heavy workload given that the team's secondary source of offense in Anthony Davis (calf) is sidelined through the All-Star break.