Schroder scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and dropped 10 assists Saturday in a loss to the Mavericks.

Schroder finished with his second straight double-double and fifth overall of the campaign, but it wasn't enough to help the Lakers fend off a determined Dallas team. The veteran point guard is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds over his past four games, though Los Angeles has won only once in that span.