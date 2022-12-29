Schroder racked up 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to Miami.

Schroder was coming off three straight single-digit scoring efforts, and while he bounced back here, this wasn't enough to carry the Lakers to victory. The veteran point guard is firmly entrenched as a starter for Los Angeles, but he's not producing enough to be valuable in fantasy outside of the deepest formats. He's averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 28.3 minutes per game in December.