Schroder recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 ft), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal Thursday in a 116-105 win versus Charlotte.

Schroder was one of two Lakers players (along with LeBron James) who logged 15 points and five assists. He particularly excelled scoring-wise, making at least nine field goals for only the fourth time this season. Schroder was expected to receive an uptick in value with Anthony Davis (calf) out. However, he is averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 assists during games without the big man - not far off his season averages of 14.8 PPG and 4.7 APG.