Schroder notched 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four steals, three assists, a rebound and a block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Schroder had a strong performance across the board and finished as the Lakers' second-best scorer behind LeBron James, as he emerged as a reliable scoring threat in absence of Anthony Davis (calf). Schroder might have committed five turnovers, but he scored enough to offset how sloppy he was with the ball in his hands. The German playmaker was coming off two single-digit scoring performances as well, so this was a strong bounce-back performance for him.