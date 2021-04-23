Schroder recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes in Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Although he fouled out with 18 seconds remaining in the game, it was a heroic performance from Schroder, who helped bring his team back from the brink with the help of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the third quarter, only to see their lead evaporate when Schroder took a seat at the end of the stanza. It's just another example of Schroder's impact on the squad, especially with LeBron James (ankle) out of action.