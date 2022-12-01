Schroder is questionable for Friday's game at Milwaukee due to personal reasons, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Schroder's wife is pregnant and is due to give birth very soon, so the point guard's availability may be in question until that happens. If Schroder misses time, more minutes will be available for Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn.
