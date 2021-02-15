Schroder had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four assists in Sunday night's loss to Denver.
Schroder didn't provide much resistance as the Lakers were blown out in the second half en route to a 122-105 loss. Over his last two games, Schroder has just 10 total points on 4-of-14 shooting.
