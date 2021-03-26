Schroder tallied 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 loss to the Sixers.

Schroder played with a bit more pep in the loss, and he was likely heartened by the Lakers' decision to pass on making a deal for Kyle Lowry. Their initial interest was motivated partly by LeBron James' injury, but Schroder's inconsistent play was also a major factor. He's enjoying a nice five-game run despite the team's recent streak of losses, averaging 19 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds over that span.