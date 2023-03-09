Coach Darvin Ham said Thursday that Schroder won't be in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

D'Angelo Russell will replace Schroder in the starting five Friday after missing the previous six games with an ankle injury. However, Ham mentioned that Schroder will still be in the mix to finish games, meaning that he should still receive significant minutes off the bench.