Schroder is expected to sign a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was last seen with the Rockets and Celtics in 2021-22, totaling 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 64 games. Schroder had a stint with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, starting 61 games and averaging 31.2 minutes per game. However, the backcourt has been vastly improved since his departure with the likes of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, making Schroder's path to significant minutes extremely murky.