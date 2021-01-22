Schroder posted four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-106 win over the Bucks.

Thursday marked arguably Schroder's worst performance of the season, rivaled only by a Jan. 7 loss to the Spurs. He was shut down by the Bucks' strong defensive backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo. A much easier matchup awaits Saturday when the Lakers take on the Bulls.