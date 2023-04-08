Schroder (neck) will not play against the Suns on Friday according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Schroder is dealing with extreme neck soreness from general wear and tear. D'Angelo Russell (foot) is listed as probable and could see a significant workload if he gets the green light.
