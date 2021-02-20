Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Schroder's absence will mark his second straight and his status figures to continue being cloudy going forward. Look for Alex Caruso and possibly Talen Horton-Tucker to be the prime beneficiaries of his absence. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Wizards.
