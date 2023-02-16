Schroder ended with 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 win over New Orleans.

Schroder tallied just two points as a starter during Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, and he shifted to the bench for the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break. He had more success from the floor Wednesday despite attempting just four field goals, his third-lowest mark of the season. The 29-year-old had started in 41 of his 44 appearances this year prior to Wednesday's matchup, but he'll likely have more appearances as a reserve now that D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley are in the fold.