Schroder scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3 PT, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and three turnovers in 25 minutes of Sunday's 127-91 win over Minnesota.

Schroder had a fairly casual outing as the Lakers took control of this game early and never relented. The guard is enjoying life so far in LA as a locked in starter providing for two of the best players in the game.