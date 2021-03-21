Schroder finished with 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven boards, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes of a 99-95 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Schroder was key to the Lakers' hopes after LeBron James (ankle) left the game. The seventh year vet finished second on the team in scoring and lead all starters in the loss, as he continued to provide a scoring option for the team that has been missing Anthony Davis (calf). Now with both superstars out, Schroder could be called on to take over the mantle as the Lakers scorer. He'll face the Suns on Sunday.