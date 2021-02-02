Schroder had 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Monday's win over the Hawks.

In the final game of a seven-game roadtrip, Schroder closed on a high note, hitting better than 50 percent of his field goals for the first time since Jan. 18 against Golden State. The guard's efficiency has fallen a bit of late, and he's down to 42.1 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three on the season. For context, Schroder finished last season with career-best marks in both categories (46.9 percent FG; 38.5 percent 3PT).