Schroder logged 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime win over Utah.

With D'Angelo Russell (foot) out, Schroder was back in the starting lineup Tuesday, and despite inefficient shooting, he still delivered solid production and made a contribution in every major statistical category. As a starter (50 games), Schroder has averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game, but as a reserve (15 games), the veteran point guard has posted just 10.3 points and 3.1 assists.