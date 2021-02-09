Schroder had 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Thunder.

Schroder had to embrace a bigger role on offense with Anthony Davis being out due to an Achilles injury, and the point guard delivered with his sixth game with 19 or more points in the current campaign. Schroder's numbers have decreased a bit compared to what he did last season with the Thunder, but he remains an integral part of the Lakers' offensive scheme and a reliable fantasy contributor across all formats.