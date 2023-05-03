Schroder finished Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 19 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Schroder scored 13 first-half points and finished tied with D'Angelo Russell for third on the team in scoring behind Anthony Davis (30) and LeBron James (22). The backup point guard's 19 points were his most in the playoffs so far, and it appears he has a more favorable matchup in Round 2 than he did against Memphis. Either way, Schroder remains a streaky scorer, so it may be a stretch to expect this type of production from him moving forward.