Schroder had 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Thursday's Game 3 win over Phoenix.

Coming off of a 24-point effort in Game 2, Schroder once again provided a nice spark for the Lakers, combining with LeBron James (21 points) and Anthony Davis (34) to account for 75 of Los Angeles' 109 points. Like most of the Lakers, Schroder is struggling from three-point range, but he's clearly re-asserted himself as the team's clear No. 3 scoring option behind the two superstars.