Schroder recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.

The 27-year-old played through a bruised pelvis to post his first 20-point game since March 28. Schroder has now scored double-digit points in 19 out of his last 21 games, a span in which he's averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. The eighth-year guard will look to steer the fifth-seeded Lakers back in the win column Tuesday on the road against the Hornets.