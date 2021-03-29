Schroder delivered 24 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Schroder was one of two Lakers that scored more than 20 points, and as it has been the case when handed a bigger role, he thrived offensively. Schroder has scored at least 15 points in eight games in a row and has reached the 20-point mark four times in that stretch as well. He's certainly benefiting from the fact that both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain sidelined due to injuries.